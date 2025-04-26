LaMonte Wade News: Logs single in loss

Wade went 1-for-3 in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Rangers.

Wade recorded a single in the fifth frame after going 0-for-6 in the Giants' previous two games. The 31-year-old has struggled at the plate to begin the 2025 campaign, failing to record a hit in 18 of his 23 appearances. Wade is slashing .104/.238/.224 with eight RBI, seven runs scored, five extra-base hits and a 12:21 BB:K across 81 plate appearances.