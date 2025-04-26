Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
LaMonte Wade headshot

LaMonte Wade News: Logs single in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Wade went 1-for-3 in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Rangers.

Wade recorded a single in the fifth frame after going 0-for-6 in the Giants' previous two games. The 31-year-old has struggled at the plate to begin the 2025 campaign, failing to record a hit in 18 of his 23 appearances. Wade is slashing .104/.238/.224 with eight RBI, seven runs scored, five extra-base hits and a 12:21 BB:K across 81 plate appearances.

LaMonte Wade
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now