LaMonte Wade News: Notches sixth double of 2025

Wade went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Wade lined an RBI double into right field off right-hander Ben Brown, driving in the first of two runs in the fourth inning. The lefty-hitting first baseman has shown improvement after a lackluster start to the season, recording at least one hit in four of his last five games. Wade is now slashing .158/.259/.267 with 13 RBI, nine runs scored, eight extra-base hits and a 14:26 BB:K across 117 plate appearances this season.