Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Lance McCullers Injury: Grapefruit debut set for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that McCullers (forearm) will make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Nationals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander touched 94 mph during his most recent live batting practice session and felt fine physically, clearing the way for his spring debut. This will be the first time McCullers has pitched in a game since the 2022 World Series, as he's dealt with numerous arm issues since then. He will begin the year on the injured list but could be ready for a spot in the Astros' rotation relatively early on in the season.

