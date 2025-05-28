Lance McCullers News: Strikes out 12 in quality start
McCullers allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in a no-decision Wednesday against the A's. He struck out 12.
McCullers delivered a season-high six innings Wednesday, throwing 102 pitches, as he continues to round into form following a two-year absence. The 31-year-old right-hander has certainly found his strikeout pitch -- he's recorded 20 punchouts across 10.1 innings in his last two starts. Overall, McCullers is 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through his first five outings (18.1 innings). McCullers is currently lined up for an enticing road matchup with the Pirates in his next start.
