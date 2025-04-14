Landen Roupp News: Fans eight in win

Roupp (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

Despite a shaky first inning in which the Phillies plated three runs, Roupp impressed in this 101-pitch outing over which he generated an incredible 20 whiffs. After the three-run first frame, the right-hander settled in and didn't allow another run until a Nick Castellanos solo homer in the fifth. Roupp now sports a 4.80 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 15 innings. The 26-year-old is currently slated to make his next start on the road against the Angels this weekend.