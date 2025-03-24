Landen Roupp News: Picked over Birdsong for rotation
Roupp will open the season as the Giants' fifth starter, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He was locked in a heated battle with Hayden Birdsong, who will open the season in the Giants' bullpen. Roupp received the nod after allowing five runs with a 14:1 K:BB over 12 innings during Cactus League play. The 26-year-old made four starts and 19 relief appearances with the Giants last season, finishing with a 3.58 ERA and 47:26 K:BB over 50.1 innings. Roupp doesn't have Birdsong's upside, but he is an interesting arm in his own right and deserves consideration in deeper fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now