Landen Roupp News: Turns in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Roupp allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five over six shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Roupp turned in his third quality start of the season with his first scoreless outing. He threw 59 of 92 pitches for strikes, though a lack of run support led to him coming away without a win for a fifth straight start. He also issued a walk for the first time in three starts. Roupp has been passable this season with a 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB across 46 innings across nine starts, numbers similar to what he posted in a swingman role in 2024. He's had a bit more trouble with the long ball, allowing six homers in 2025 compared to just two over 50.1 innings last season. Roupp's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Nationals.

