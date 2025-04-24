Fantasy Baseball
Landen Roupp News: Yields four earned in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Roupp didn't factor into the decision of Thursday's 6-5 win over the Brewers. He allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Roupp was tagged for a run in three of the four innings he pitched in, including three in the fourth frame. He was lifted after tossing 78 pitches (44 strikes) with only five whiffs, and his two punchouts were his lowest across five starts this season. Roupp has given up four earned runs in two of his last three outings, and on the year he has a 4.91 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings. Roupp's next start is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Padres.

