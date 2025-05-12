Landon Knack News: Drawing another start

Knack is listed as the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Athletics in Los Angeles.

Clayton Kershaw (toe) is poised to return from the 60-day injured list Sunday, but the Dodgers are expected to keep a six-man rotation intact this week. With Ben Casparius returning to a relief role over the weekend, Knack will end up sticking around as the Dodgers' sixth starter after an impressive return to the big leagues against the Marlins this past Wednesday, when he struck out five over five scoreless frames. Another strong showing against the Athletics would likely put Knack in position to maintain a starting role until one of Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) or Blake Snell (shoulder) return from the IL or until Shohei Ohtani is deemed ready to pitch in games.