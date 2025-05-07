Landon Knack News: Five scoreless frames in spot start

Knack (2-0) earned the win against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five across five scoreless innings.

Knack was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Wednesday's start. He ended up going five frames while tossing 75 pitches (49 strikes) and generating nine whiffs, and Matt Sauer finished things off for the Dodgers with a four-inning save. Knack now has a 4.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 13.2 innings, and he could stick around with the big club as a spot starter or bulk reliever.