Landon Knack News: Joins team in Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Knack has joined the Dodgers in Miami and is a candidate to start Wednesday's game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Knack has not been added to the active roster and the Dodgers have not divulged pitching plans for Wednesday's series finale, but Knack is a logical candidate to take the ball that day, whether it's as a traditional starter or bulk reliever. The righty has yielded seven runs with a 7:6 K:BB over 8.2 innings covering two starts and one relief appearance with the big club in 2025.

