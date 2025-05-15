Landon Knack News: Likely to stick in rotation

Knack is likely to serve as the Dodgers' fifth starter in the short term, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

The Dodgers' rotation has been consistently shuffled early this season, and that continued with Roki Sasaki (shoulder) being placed on the injured list and Clayton Kershaw (toe) nearing activation. Those moves would still leave them one starter short, and Knack appears to be the preferred option over the likes of Ben Casparius and Matt Sauer. Knack has a 5.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a more impressive 20:8 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season.