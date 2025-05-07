Fantasy Baseball
Landon Knack headshot

Landon Knack News: Recalled before Wednesday's outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 10:47am

The Dodgers recalled Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Knack will be the Dodgers' primary pitcher Wednesday in Miami, though the team hasn't disclosed whether he'll be used as a traditional starter or bulk reliever. The right-hander has yielded seven runs with a 7:6 K:BB over 8.2 innings covering two starts and one relief appearance with the big club in 2025.

Landon Knack
Los Angeles Dodgers
