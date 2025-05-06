Landon Knack News: Set to pitch Wednesday

Knack is scheduled to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to pitch in Wednesday's game against the Marlins, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The right-hander joined the Dodgers as a member of the taxi squad Tuesday and will make his four MLB appearance of the season a day later. Manager Dave Roberts said a decision has yet to be made on whether Knack will start the contest or follow an opener. The 27-year-old has given up seven earned runs with a 7:6 K:BB across 8.2 big-league frames this year.