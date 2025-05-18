Fantasy Baseball
Lane Thomas

Lane Thomas Injury: Makes fourth rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 7:24am

Thomas (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a double for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. He's 2-for-13 over four games while on a rehab assignment with the Clippers.

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt told MLB.com that Thomas is doing "really, really good." The Guardians estimated the outfielder would require about a week's worth of rehab games, which may come to end Sunday. Thomas has been on the 10-day injured list since April 20.

Lane Thomas
Cleveland Guardians

