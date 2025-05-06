Fantasy Baseball
Lane Thomas headshot

Lane Thomas Injury: Taking swings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 5:59am

Thomas (wrist) began a swinging progression, MLB.com reports.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Monday that Thomas will "soon" participate in baseball activities, such has hitting, running and fielding. The outfielder first injured the wrist April 8, returned after a week, then aggravated the injury and landed on the 10-day injured list. A combination of (mostly) Angel Martinez, Nolan Jones and Daniel Schneemann have filled in at center field.

Lane Thomas
Cleveland Guardians
