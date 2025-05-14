Lane Thomas Injury: Will need week of rehab games

Thomas (wrist) will require at least a week's worth of rehab games with Triple-A Columbus before being activated from the 10-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Thomas began his rehab assignment Tuesday with Columbus, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts out of the designated hitter spot. The Guardians have a series in Minnesota that runs through next Wednesday, so the earliest Thomas rejoins the Guardians might be for the start of their series in Detroit on May 22. Angel Martinez has played well in center field since Thomas injured his right wrist a month ago, so Thomas might not be guaranteed regular playing time once he returns.