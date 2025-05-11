Lars Nootbaar News: Pops leadoff homer in win

Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 6-1 victory against the Nationals.

Nootbaar opened the game's scoring on the fifth pitch of the contest, taking southpaw MacKenzie Gore deep to right field. The long ball marked the seventh career leadoff home run for Nootbaar. Through 187 total plate appearances, the St. Louis outfielder is slashing .244/.369/.417 with six homers, 26 runs scores and 22 RBI while going 4-for-6 in steal attempts.