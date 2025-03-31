Lars Nootbaar News: Remains at leadoff versus southpaw
Nootbaar will remain in the leadoff spot for Monday's game versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Angels.
Nootbaar occupied the leadoff spot in all three contests against the Twins' right-handers over the weekend and he'll stay there Monday even versus a southpaw. The 27-year-old doesn't have notable splits in his career, having put up a .786 OPS against righties and .753 OPS versus lefties. Nootbaar has reached base eight times in the first three games of the 2025 season.
