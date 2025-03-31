Fantasy Baseball
Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar News: Remains at leadoff versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Nootbaar will remain in the leadoff spot for Monday's game versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Angels.

Nootbaar occupied the leadoff spot in all three contests against the Twins' right-handers over the weekend and he'll stay there Monday even versus a southpaw. The 27-year-old doesn't have notable splits in his career, having put up a .786 OPS against righties and .753 OPS versus lefties. Nootbaar has reached base eight times in the first three games of the 2025 season.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
