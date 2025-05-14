Lars Nootbaar News: Stays hot with homer

Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in a 14-7 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a walk in the day game as well, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He has gone 11-for-30 (.367) during the streak, adding two homers, two doubles and six RBI. The outfielder continues to see steady playing time as the near-everyday left fielder and leadoff hitter. He's batting .256 with an .808 OPS, seven homers, 24 RBI, 28 runs scored and four stolen bases over 43 contests. The production isn't all that different from previous seasons, but he could hit some career highs just by staying healthy.