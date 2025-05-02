Fantasy Baseball
Lawrence Butler headshot

Lawrence Butler News: Getting day off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Butler is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

It's a routine day off for Butler, who is slashing .244/.316/.415 with five home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and five stolen bases across 136 plate appearances to begin the 2025 campaign. With Butler sitting, Seth Brown is getting the start in right field and batting sixth, while Jacob Wilson moves up to the leadoff spot.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
