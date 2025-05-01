Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lawrence Butler headshot

Lawrence Butler News: Knocks grand slam in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Butler went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

The contest was short on offense until the ninth inning, when the Athletics put up six runs against Texas' bullpen. Butler plated four of those runs with a 411-foot grand slam off Shawn Armstrong. The blast was Butler's second hit of the game, marking his first multi-hit effort over his past 11 contests. He had been slumping coming into Wednesday but still holds a tolerable .254/.328/.432 slash line on the campaign.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now