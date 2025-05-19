Lawrence Butler News: Swipes bag in loss

Butler went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Butler's bat is starting to come around again, as he's gone 3-for-10 with two doubles over his last three games. The outfielder briefly ceded the leadoff spot to Jacob Wilson, but Butler's been back atop the lineup in each of the last two contests, though it's possible the two players are fairly interchangeable in that role. Butler is up to seven steals on eight attempts while adding six home runs, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored, 11 doubles and a .228/.294/.389 slash line over 45 games this season.