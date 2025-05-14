Lenyn Sosa News: Clubs homer

Sosa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Sosa took Nick Lodolo yard in the sixth inning for his third home run of the season and added a double in the eighth frame. The long ball was Sosa's first since Apr. 24. He's been on a tear recently, notching multiple hits in four of his last five contests and going 12-for-41 (.292) at the plate during May.