Lenyn Sosa News: Losing out on playing time

Sosa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Sosa finds himself on the bench for the White Sox's third straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Luis Castillo) and looks to have moved into more a part-time role while Josh Rojas has settled in as the team's primary second baseman. The White Sox will have a regular spot in the lineup available for Sosa when the team faces left-handed pitching, but the lack of a consistent role against righties significantly limits his fantasy appeal.