Leo De Vries News: In control at High-A

De Vries is hitting .447 with three home runs, two steals, nine walks and three strikeouts over his last 11 games at High-A Fort Wayne.

The youngest player at High-A, De Vries is slashing .309/.400/.593 with four home runs, three steals and a 15.6 percent strikeout rate in 22 games this season. It's crazy to say about a player who doesn't turn 19 until the fall, but the switch-hitting De Vries will probably force a promotion to Double-A in the coming weeks. The only knock so far from a real-life standpoint is that his defense at shortstop needs some work, but he's looking like a flawless dynasty prospect.