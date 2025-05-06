Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leody Taveras headshot

Leody Taveras News: Claimed off waivers by Mariners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

The Mariners claimed Taveras off waivers from the Rangers on Tuesday.

Seattle will be responsible for the remainder of the $4.75 million Taveras is owed in 2025 and it will retain control of the outfielder through the 2027 season. Taveras has slashed only .241/.259/.342 for Texas this season and has a career OPS of .661, but the switch-hitting 26-year-old is a viable depth option for a team that has Victor Robles (shoulder) and Luke Raley (oblique) on the injured list and Randy Arozarena (hamstring) banged up. Taveras could see ample playing time in right field for the Mariners.

Leody Taveras
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now