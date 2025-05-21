Fantasy Baseball
Leody Taveras headshot

Leody Taveras News: Getting steady playing time in RF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Taveras will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Since being claimed off waivers from the Rangers and getting added to the active roster May 7, Taveras has started in right field in all but one of the Mariners' ensuing 13 games. However, Taveras has largely failed to capitalize on the opportunity, as he's slashing just .150/.186/.225 with zero home runs, one stolen base, four RBI and three runs while striking out at a 38.6 percent clip. Though the Mariners don't have many appealing alternatives available, Taveras' hold on an everyday role could nonetheless be tenuous if he continues to flounder at the plate.

