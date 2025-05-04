Leody Taveras News: On bench again Sunday

Taveras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

It's the third time in the past four games that Taveras finds himself on the bench, with Josh Smith, who is starting in center field Sunday, being the fourth different player to start at the position during that stretch. Taveras has yet to find much consistent success at the plate this season with a .241/.259/.342 slash line through 29 games, though he has contributed on the basepaths with six stolen bases.