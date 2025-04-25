Leody Taveras News: Out of Friday's lineup
Taveras is not in Texas' starting lineup against San Francisco on Friday.
Taveras belted a solo homer in Thursday's loss to the Athletics, but he'll begin Friday's contest in the dugout while Dustin Harris starts in center field and bats seventh. Taveras is slashing .200/.212/.292 with six stolen bases, six runs scored, one home run and seven RBI over 66 plate appearances this season.
