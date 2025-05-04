Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leody Taveras headshot

Leody Taveras News: Placed on outright waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Taveras was placed on outright waivers by the Rangers on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Taveras has produced a .241 average with one home run, eight RBI, seven runs scored and six stolen bases over 79 at-bats with Texas this season. If he gets claimed off waivers by another team, that team will assume the balance of the outfielder's $4.75 million contract this season. Taveras can continue playing for the Rangers until a claim happens.

Leody Taveras
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now