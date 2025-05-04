Leody Taveras News: Placed on outright waivers

Taveras was placed on outright waivers by the Rangers on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Taveras has produced a .241 average with one home run, eight RBI, seven runs scored and six stolen bases over 79 at-bats with Texas this season. If he gets claimed off waivers by another team, that team will assume the balance of the outfielder's $4.75 million contract this season. Taveras can continue playing for the Rangers until a claim happens.