Leody Taveras News: Smacks go-ahead homer

Tavares went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Taveras singled and stole a base in the sixth inning before smacking a two-run homer off Mike Vasil in the eighth that put Seattle ahead for good. The homer is Taveras' first in 13 games with the Mariners -- his last long ball came on April 24 with the Rangers. Overall, the 26-year-old Taveras is slashing .220/.242/.333 with 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 130 plate appearances between Texas and Seattle this year.