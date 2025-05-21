Leody Taveras News: Smacks go-ahead homer
Tavares went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.
Taveras singled and stole a base in the sixth inning before smacking a two-run homer off Mike Vasil in the eighth that put Seattle ahead for good. The homer is Taveras' first in 13 games with the Mariners -- his last long ball came on April 24 with the Rangers. Overall, the 26-year-old Taveras is slashing .220/.242/.333 with 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 130 plate appearances between Texas and Seattle this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now