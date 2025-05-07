Fantasy Baseball
Leody Taveras headshot

Leody Taveras News: Starting in RF in Mariners debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Taveras will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game versus the Athletics.

It will be the Mariners debut for Taveras, who was claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Tuesday and officially added to the roster Wednesday. The switch hitter could receive regular playing time in right field for Seattle while Victor Robles (shoulder) and Luke Raley (oblique) are shelved.

Leody Taveras
Seattle Mariners
