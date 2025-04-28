Leody Taveras News: Taking seat Monday
Taveras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.
The switch-hitting Taveras will hit the bench for the Rangers' second straight matchup with a left-handed starter, as he previously exited the lineup Saturday, when the Giants sent southpaw Robbie Ray to the hill. Kevin Pillar will get the starting nod in center field and could continue to occupy the short side of a platoon with Taveras.
