Liam Hendriks Injury: Will have one more rehab outing

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday that Hendriks (elbow) will pitch one more time for Triple-A Worcester before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

After beginning the season on the IL due to right elbow inflammation, Hendriks progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment Thursday. He's pitched well in his two outings with the WooSox, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four across two scoreless innings. Following his next rehab outing and barring any setbacks, Hendriks could join the Red Sox's bullpen as soon as this weekend's home series against the White Sox.