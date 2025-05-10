Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Hicks headshot

Liam Hicks News: Pops third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Hicks went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Getting the start at DH and batting seventh, Hicks took Caleb Freeman deep in the seventh inning, briefly tying the game at 2-2 before Max Meyer faded in the bottom of the frame. Hicks is still seeing semi-regular playing time even with Agustin Ramirez in the majors and Nick Fortes back from the IL, and the Rule 5 pick has gone yard in back-to-back starts while seeing his name on the lineup card in three of the first seven contests in May. On the season, Hicks is slashing .254/.338/.433 with three homers, eight runs and 18 RBI in 79 plate appearances.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now