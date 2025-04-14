Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Listher Sosa headshot

Listher Sosa News: Released by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 7:28am

The Diamondbacks released Sosa on April 12.

Sosa was handed an 80-game suspension in March for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and the Diamondbacks have opted to cut him loose rather than waiting for him to finish serving the suspension. The 23-year-old held a 3.39 ERA and 62:20 K:BB over 61 innings across three levels in the minors in 2024.

Listher Sosa
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now