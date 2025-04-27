Fantasy Baseball
Logan Allen headshot

Logan Allen News: Crushed in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Allen (1-2) took the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Allen had allowed only five earned runs across his first four starts of the year but couldn't escape a four-run fifth inning Sunday. The southpaw struggled to put hitters away, throwing just 57 of 96 pitches for strikes with ten whiffs. He'll take a 4.21 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB across 25.2 innings into a road matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
