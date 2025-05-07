Logan Allen News: Inefficient in no-decision

Allen came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals, giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw threw only 48 of 91 pitches for strikes before getting the early hook with Cleveland down 3-0, but an eight-run eruption by the Guardians in the sixth erased the loss on his ledger. Allen has yet to last six innings in an outing this season, limiting his fantasy utility in formats that value quality starts even in favorable matchups. He'll take a 4.33 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 25:19 K:BB through 35.1 innings into his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Brewers.