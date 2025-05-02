Logan Allen News: No-decision against Toronto

Allen didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

It was a nice bounce-back effort for Allen on Friday after he gave up seven runs to the Red Sox on April 27. He tallied 16 first-pitch strikes and nine whiffs across 104 pitches (66 strikes), and he was one out shy from logging his first quality start of the season. He's yielded two earned runs or less in four of his last five outings and has a 4.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB across 31.1 innings. Allen's next start is slated for next week on the road against the Nationals.