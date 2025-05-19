Logan Allen News: Start suspended due to weather

Allen tossed three innings against Minnesota on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters before the game was suspended due to inclement weather.

Allen gave up a run in each of the first and second innings before tossing a clean, four-pitch third frame. That was as far as he would go, as the contest ended up being suspended until Tuesday due to rain. Allen isn't going to pitch when the game resumes, but he could still take the loss given that the Guardians were behind when the contest was halted. The left-hander threw 53 pitches Monday, so his arm should be relatively fresh when he next takes the mound, which is scheduled to be this weekend in Detroit.