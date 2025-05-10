Logan Evans News: Gives up three runs in no-decision

Evans allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Evans improved on his six-run disaster versus the Rangers on Monday, but he was charged with the Blue Jays' tying run after giving up a leadoff single to George Springer in the sixth inning. This was the first time Evans has pitched into the sixth. The rookie right-hander is now at a 6.60 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB across 15 innings over his first three big-league starts. George Kirby (shoulder) is expected to need at least one more rehab start, so Evans is tentatively projected to stay in the rotation for a road start in San Diego next week.