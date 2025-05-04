Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Evans headshot

Logan Evans News: Knocked around by Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 7:28pm

Evans (1-1) yielded six runs on 11 hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Texas.

All six runs against Evans came during a disastrous third inning in which he got pecked to death by six singles and both his walks. Outside of that frame, only one Ranger reached scoring position. Evans needed 92 pitches to complete five innings and forced only nine whiffs. He's thrown five frames in each of his first two MLB appearances, but his ERA spiked to 7.20 after Sunday's rough outing. Evans is currently expected to face Toronto at home next weekend.

Logan Evans
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now