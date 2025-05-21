Fantasy Baseball
Logan Evans headshot

Logan Evans News: No-decision vs. White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Evans did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the White Sox. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

Evans fell victim to the home-run ball Wednesday -- he gave up four runs on three homers after allowing just two long balls in his first 21 innings this year. Overall, Evans is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through his first four major-league starts (27 innings). The 23-year-old Evans figures to remain in Seattle's rotation while Logan Gilbert (elbow) is sidelined. He's currently lined up to face the Nationals at home in his next outing.

Logan Evans
Seattle Mariners
