Logan Evans headshot

Logan Evans News: Remaining in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Evans is listed as the Mariners' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Rangers in Arlington, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Unsurprisingly, Evans will be in store for a second turn through the rotation after he fared well in his big-league debut against the Marlins last Sunday, permitting two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings en route to picking up a win. With both Logan Gilbert (elbow) and George Kirby (shoulder) not expected to return from the injured list until late May, Evans should be in line for some additional starts beyond Sunday.

Logan Evans
Seattle Mariners
