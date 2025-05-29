Fantasy Baseball
Logan Gilbert Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Gilbert (elbow) threw 1.2 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

This marked Gilbert's first rehab appearance, and the results were mixed. His surface stats were poor, but he managed to throw 45 pitches while also hitting 96.8 mph with his fastball. He'll likely need at least one more rehab appearance before being activated.

