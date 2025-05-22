Logan Gilbert Injury: Simulated game on tap for Friday

Gilbert (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game ahead of Friday's game against the Astros, Tim Booth of the Seattle Times reports.

Gilbert threw his first up-and-down bullpen session last Saturday, and he's now set to advance in his throwing progression. The right-hander is working his way back from a right elbow flexor strain, and he still has a chance to return to the Mariners' rotation before the end of May if all continues to go well. That said, Seattle's plans for Gilbert remain undecided as it relates to a possible rehab assignment, but the righty's next steps should become clearer following Friday's session.