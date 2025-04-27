Logan Gillaspie Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain

The Padres placed Gillaspie on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left oblique strain.

Gillaspie appeared to suffer the injury during the seventh inning of Saturday's loss to the Rays. Further tests revealed a left oblique strain, and he will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and establish a timeline for his return. In corresponding moves, David Morgan's contract was selected from Double-A San Antonio and Bryan Hoeing (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL.