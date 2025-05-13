Logan Henderson News: Could draw start Wednesday

Henderson is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Nashville to start Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers optioned Tobias Myers to Nashville over the weekend and are pushing Jose Quintana (shoulder) back a few days in the pitching schedule, creating a need for a spot starter Wednesday. Henderson would be on five days' rest that day and was superb in a spot start last month in his major-league debut, tossing six innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts versus the Athletics on April 20. Since rejoining Nashville, Henderson has made three starts and has turned in a 1.69 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB in 16 innings.