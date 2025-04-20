Logan Henderson News: Dazzles in debut
Henderson (1-0) earned a win after he pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in Sunday's 14-1 victory over the Athletics.
Henderson was nothing short of spectacular in his major-league debut, tossing four scoreless frames to begin his outing. The only blemish on his line came in the top of the fifth inning, when he surrendered a one-out solo home run to Seth Brown. Henderson will likely return to Triple-A Nashville in the near future, but Sunday's performance will certainly lead to another chance with the Brewers down the road this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now